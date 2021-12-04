Real Madrid: How Vinicius Jr And Karim Benzema Became Europe’s Top Strike Partnership

Back in October 2020, Real Madrid star striker Karim Benzema had allegedly told his fellow Frenchman Ferland Mendy to not pass the ball to Vinicius Jr. saying that the Brazilian winger is playing "against them". Fast forward a year and a month, and the forward duo currently have the highest goal tally amongst the top five leagues with 21 league goals in total. Vinicius has netted a total of nine and Benzema, 12. Their goalscoring exploits have helped Real Madrid to a seven-point lead at the top of LaLiga and have also propelled Los Blancos to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The Liverpool duo of Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota also have a combined total of 21. However, they do not have the same number of assists with the Madrid duo having set up 10 goals in LaLiga so far this season.

Benzema currently leads the race for the Pichichi Trophy. He is the Spanish league top scorer with 12 goals and Vinicius is second with nine. Benzema has scored five goals in the Champions League so far and Vinicius has scored two, which takes their overall tally to 28. Real Madrid has so far this season scored 47 goals which mean 60% of them have come from these two players.

Vinicius Jr. wants to help Karim Benzema win the Ballon d'Or

Earlier in November this year, Vinicius was quoted as saying that he wanted to help Benzema win the Pichichi Trophy again and also to propel him to football's most prestigious prize, the Ballon d'Or. Speaking at a press conference after their Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk where the Brazilian had assisted two goals from the French striker, Vinicius said:

"I’m extremely pleased to have provided another assist for Karim. I always want to be at my best, as does Karim, and I want to continue helping him so that he can be Pichichi again and win the Ballon d’Or."

Prior to that, last season in April 2021, Benzema was quoted as saying that he helps Vinicius be a better player by talking to him very regularly, and said that he believes in the Brazilian's potential.

"Vini is a very young player. I believe in him because he has everything needed to triumph here. For that reason, I talk with him a lot. I talk to him a lot both on the field and off the field. At times, I can be a little tough with him, but it’s for his benefit. I know that he can give more and because he can be a phenomenon when he wants," Benzema was quoted by Goal.com as saying.

