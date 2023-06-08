Real Madrid To Sign England Superstar Jude Bellingham For Over 100 Million: Reports

After a certain period of inactivity in the transfer market, Real Madrid has signed its new Galactico. The Los Blancos have reportedly splurged more than 100 million Euros to land their long-time target and one of the hottest properties in the world of football right now, Jude Bellingham. Madrid roped in the services of an Englishman from the German club Borussia Dortmund.

Jude Bellinghbgam, who was expected to make a big move this summer has reportedly agreed to join the La Liga giants Real Marid. According to Dortmund, an agreement worth 103 million Euros has been made. The midfielder is asserted to join The Royal Whites in the pre-season.

Real Madrid confirm 100 million signing of English superstar Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid has recently gone on a spree of farewells as some of the biggest names of the club including Karim Benzema have bid adieu to the club. While the likes of Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric are set to renew their contract for one more year, but Madrid has taken a step into the future and has brought in the talented Jude Bellingham. The player was also linked with Liverpool but in the fight between the pull of two elite clubs, Real Madrid secured the victory. While Bellingham would come as a welcome signing but Merengues will have to remain cautious of the injury issues of the 19-year-old as there are reports that he might have to undergo knee surgery in the future.

Despite the injury concern, it can be stated that Bellingham is in the right place as Real Madrid is in a rebuilding phase and Bellingham could be the one leading the new age. However, some of the promising names like Marco Asensio, Mateo Kovacic, and Chelsea legend Eden Hazard have failed to make it big at Santiago Bernabeu, therefore, Jude Bellingham will find the challenge of remaining consistent at Real Madrid.

In Madrid, he could be compared with Gareth Bale as both men are British and Bale is currently the most successful player from the region at the club. What do you think the future has in store for Jude Bellingham? Will he be able to form a trio with Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo?