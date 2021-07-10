'Real Wonder Woman': Harleen Deol's Relay Catch Leaves Anand Mahindra Impressed

‘Get over Gal Gadot, the real Wonder Woman is here’ said Indian Billionaire Anand Mahindra who was left mesmerized by Indian cricketer Harleen Deol’s extraordinary catch. The 23-year-old cricketer recently made a jaw-dropping relay catch, dismissing Amy Jones in the first T201 against England. Her brilliant display of gameplay has left everybody flabbergasted including former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman, and also lawmakers like I&B minister Anurag Thakur AND Priyanka Gandhi.

Anand Mahindra hails Harleen Deol’s extraordinary catch

Soon after Deol took the catch, Mahindra made a Twitter post reckoning that he could not believe that it happened for real. He quipped that it must be some “special effects”. “Nope. Not possible. Couldn’t have happened,’ he tweeted alongside a video of the young cricketers taking the relay catch. He then went on to agree that it was real and went on the label Deol as female superhero Wonder Woman. “Move over Gal GaGet over Gal Gadot, the real Wonder Woman is here,’ he wrote.

Nope. Not possible. Couldn’t have happened. Must be some special effects trick. What? It was real? Ok, move over Gal Gadot; the real WonderWoman is here... pic.twitter.com/Cr9STZrVnW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2021

Since shared his video has racked up over 23.7 thousand likes and over 1.4 million views. Additionally, it has racked up a myriad variety of comments from people, who’ve lauded Deol’s catch. “Quick as a lioness,’ wrote a user. “Mahindra Thar for her? Sir “ asked another user highlighting Mahindra’s gifting spree for achievers. Many others also took the chance to laud the greatness of "womanhood".

What a presence of mind and historical mind blowing catch. Not at all a superwomen she’s a wonderwomen — ಪಿ ಎಸ್ ಗಿರೀಶ್ ಬಾಬು (@girishbabu3) July 10, 2021

And the best goal by a woman pic.twitter.com/UHzgES1qps . Power of woman . — somendra (@somendra31) July 10, 2021

A real female Flying Bird.. a wonder photography.. Great Catch ever I saw in cricket done by a girl... — Senthill Innovex (@SInnovex) July 10, 2021

भारत से flying sikh #मिल्खा सिंह गये तो अपने पीछे कई सारे बेटे बेटियों को उड़ना सिखा गये 🙏 — prashant yadav (@prashan50008129) July 10, 2021

This proves, that Give the opportunity to FEMALES and they will prove that they are capable FOR ANYTHING.....I MEAN ANYTHING 👍👍👍👍. GOD BLESS WOMANHOOD — Ajay Sharma (@AjaySharma4080) July 10, 2021

India Women's cricket team started their three-match T20I against England women on a losing note on Friday. However, Deol's mind-blowing relay catch caught everybody's eyes. Deol was stationed at long-off and Amy Jones tried to clear the fence off Shikha Pandey's delivery. As Jones smashed the ball everyone thought it was sailing over the fence for a maximum, however, Harleen timed her jump in the air to perfection and tried to hold on.

With the boundary ropes, just centimeters behind her Deol quickly realized that she needed to release the ball or else it would have been signaled as six. she threw the ball up in the air before crossing the boundary line but managed to regain her balance and jumped back into the playing field to dive in for a sensational catch. The whole team rushed to Harleen Deol to congratulate her for a fine catch with England's Danni Wyatt also applauding her for the effort.

Image: PTI/Lungelomossi/Twitter