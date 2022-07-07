'Really Disappointed': Stokes Speaks Out Against Racism Abuse Of Indian Fans At Edgbaston

After several Indian fans accused a section of the England fans of racially abusing them during fifth England vs India Test, Ben Stokes has spoken out on the serious issue. The England captain celebrated his side's victory on the pitch against India, but vehemently condemned the racist chants. The all-rounder believes that racism has no place in the game and he hopes that the fans have a fantastic time in the white-ball series, as that is what cricket is about.

Amazing week on the pitch but really disappointed to hear reports of racist abuse at Edgbaston. Absolutely no place for it in the game. Hope all the fans at the white-ball series have a brilliant time and create a party atmosphere. That's what cricket's about!! — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 7, 2022

England vs India: ECB investigate racism at Edgbaston

Several Indian supporters alleged incidents of racial abuses from other fans on the sidelines of the Edgbaston Test that England won by seven wickets to draw the series 2-2. Following reports of racist abuse aimed at Indian fans during the fourth day of the final Test, an investigation was launched by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Warwickshire County Cricket Club into the incident.

The same information was relayed to fans via a series of tweets posted by the ECB's official handle. The ECB highlighted that they have been working to create a safe and inclusive environment, before vehemently stating that there is no place for racism in cricket.

Edgbaston has been working hard to create a safe and inclusive environment. If you’ve experienced or witnessed any discrimination, find out how to report it here: https://t.co/M7NjhFVPwg — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 4, 2022

We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 4, 2022

On the other hand, in a slew of measures, Warwickshire decided to deploy "undercover football crowd-style spotters" in the stadium at Edgbaston. The venue will also host the second T20I between India and England and the decision sought to listen to and report abusive behaviour. Warwickshire also decided to take other measures, such as increasing police presence at games to handle incidents swiftly, raising racial awareness through the Edgbaston mobile app, and attaching QR code stickers on every seat in the Eric Hollies Stand linking people to the app.

This is not the first time that racism has been reported in England cricket, as a few years ago, Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq infamously provided testimony to a British parliamentary committee last year. In his testimony, Rafiq named all the people involved in racially abusing him during his time in County Cricket.

With the focus now shifting to the white-ball series, fans visiting the stadiums will hope that there is no racism and that they can enjoy the game of cricket.

(Inputs from PTI)