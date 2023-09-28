'Really feel for Axar': Harsha Bhogle reflects on Ashwin's inclusion in India's WC side

Indian cricket team has finally announced their 15 member squad for the upcoming Cricket World Cup. In a major shake up Ravichandran Ashwin has been named as the replacement for Axar Patel who hurt his quadriceps during the Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in the 2023 World Cup.

Harsha Bhogle laments Axar Patel's absence from the World Cup squad

India will commence their World Cup campaign against Australia on 8th October. A lot of expectations will be on the cards as they are expected to make a count of their home advantage. Eminent commentator Harsha Bhogle lamented the absence of Axar who looked certain in the squad unless an unfortunate injury to him.

Bhogle posted on X, "It was always going to be Ashwin after those two games against Australia. Really feel for Axar Patel and hopefully, he will get the big stage another day. India have preferred to go in with more bowling skill than a more all-round package. If Hardik is bowling well, I see Ashwin in the first choice eleven."

The 3 match ODI squad will help the Indian team to fine tune their combinations in the cricketing extravaganza. The batting unit consists of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma while Jasprit Bumrah's return could prove to be a massive bonus for the team.

India squad for ICC Cricket World Cup

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.