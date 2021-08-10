Recent Results 'don’t Mean Too Much' Claims Adam Gilchrist On Australia’s Losing Streak

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist has brushed off concerns regarding the team’s form heading into the T20 World Cup. The Aussies suffered successive 4-1 defeats against the West Indies and Bangladesh, and are winless in their last five bilateral campaigns in the shortest format of the game. However, Adam Gilchrist has maintained that the form isn’t too concerning and believes they 'don’t mean too much' in the context of the mega event in October.

Adam Gilchrist believes results don’t mean too much ahead of T20 WC

The Australian legend believes while Australia has struggled for form in T20I cricket, the results in Australia vs Bangladesh series meant very little as far as the T20 World Cup is concerned. The 49-year-old, who plied his trade in the IPL with Deccan Chargers and the Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings), said that most of the players from the two tours wouldn’t feature in Australia’s plans for the T20 WC. Gilchrist opined that barring Mitchell Marsh, not many had impressed and with a host of superstars opting out of the two tours, Australia does have their options for the mega tournament.

Gilchrist also listed out his ideal batting order for Australia at the T20 WC. The 49-year-old went with captain Aaron Finch and David Warner as the openers, with Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell slotted in next. The former wicket-keeper also mentioned Marnus Labuschangne and Marcus Stoinis in his team. Gilchrist added that in line with conditions expected at the T20 WC, Australia would be better off with players manipulating the ball than 'trying to hit sixes all the time.' He further added that it is no secret that Australia has struggled when the pace is taken off and also spin, and dealing with those will be the biggest thorn in their flesh.

Australia vs Bangladesh tour will be a one to forget, with the Aussie batsmen struggling to come to terms with the slow pitches at Dhaka and finding no rhythm whatsoever. It was also Bangladesh’s first series win over Australia in history further adding salt to the visitor’s wounds. And while Australia did not have a host of their star players available, the lack of depth in bench strength will be a huge wake-up call for them and is an issue they will be keen to address in the build-up to the T20 WC.

(Image credits: BBL Twitter)