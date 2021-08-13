Recovering Aaron Finch Set To Lead Australia At T20 World Cup In UAE & Oman

Aaron Finch is on the road to lead the Australian team at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in October and November after having undergone surgery on his right knee. Finch suffered a knee injury in St Lucia the previous month while on a limited-format tour of the West Indies and was rushed back home for treatment after 14 days in quarantine. He led Australia in five T20s against the Windies before worsening the injury in the series' last game, in which they lost 4-1.

As per Cricket Australia, the procedure to replace the ruptured cartilage took place on Thursday in Melbourne and Finch should be ready for the commencement of the T20 World Cup in eight to ten weeks. The entire 10-week period would take Finch till October 21. The T20 World Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman after being relocated from India owing to the coronavirus epidemic and will begin on October 17.

How did Australia fare in the absence of Aaron Finch?

Aaron Finch did not play in the three ODIs against the West Indies that proceeded in Barbados and as the team prepared to travel to Bangladesh, he flew home through London to complete his hotel quarantine. Alex Carey took over as captain for the rest of the West Indies tour, which Australia won 2-1 before Matthew Wade took over for the subsequent T20 series in Bangladesh, in which they badly lost 4-1.

The super 12 phases of Australia's T20 World Cup campaign begin on October 24. England, West Indies, and South Africa have been grouped alongside Australia, as well as two qualifiers from the qualifying round. They are going through a rough patch and Finch’s comeback could prove to be very helpful for them. He has been a key performer for them over the years and will have the responsibility to carry the Australian team on its shoulders and help them secure their maiden T20 World Cup title.

The Kangaroos have never won a T20 World Cup, with their closest result being runner-ups in the 2010 edition where they lost in the final to England.

