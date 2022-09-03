'Recurrent Injury Candidate': Netizens React As Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out Of Asia Cup 2022

Team India have suffered a massive blow to their chances at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 as star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out due to a knee injury. The BCCI confirmed the disappointing news on September 2 and announced fellow all-rounder Axar Patel as his replacement. Following the news of Jadeja's injury, several fans took to social media and hoped that the 33-year-old would get well soon.

Fans wish Jadeja to get well soon

Axar Patel replaces Ravindra Jadeja in Asia Cup squad



Due to Knee injury Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Asia Cup 2022!

Jadeja ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

The BCCI released a statement to confirm that star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja would not play any further part in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 due to a right knee injury. Their full statement read, "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. His replacement, Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon."

India’s updated squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Jadeja's concerns with injuries are recurring

This is not the first time that Jadeja has suffered an injury to his right knee. Less than two months ago, the southpaw suffered a similar injury that ruled him out of the remainder of the series against the West Indies. On that occasion, the BCCI released a statement that read, "Team India all-rounder Mr. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies."

Considering Jadeja's recurring struggles with injury, Indian fans will hope that the athlete can recover in time ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup 2022 that is set to begin in October. If the Men in Blue were to not have the all-rounder, it would be a setback to the team, as Jadeja provides stability to the side with his ability to both bat and ball.