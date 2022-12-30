'Relieved He's Stable': Foreign Cricketers Express Concern After Rishabh Pant's Car Crash

Soon after Rishabh Pant suffered a horrific accident en route to Roorkee, not only did several Indian cricketers express concern for his health, but foreign cricketers too gave their best wishes to the 25-year-old. The BCCI also released a statement to give an update on Pant's heath, stating that he had been admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre and that his condition remained stable.

Foreign cricketers express concern for Rishabh Pant

Thinking of @RishabhPant17. Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon 🙏 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 30, 2022

Speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 never nice to see people in accidents but relieved he’s stable and at the hospital! For now I think now people should let him rest and recover in private! #RishabhPant — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) December 30, 2022

I hope you are ok bhai praying for your quick recovery get well soon champ 🤲🏻🤲🏻 @RishabhPant17 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 30, 2022

Our prayers are with you @RishabhPant17 🙏🏽. — NickyP (@nicholas_47) December 30, 2022

Hope Rishabh is ok!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) December 30, 2022

Mata Rani Kripa Karey Rishab Pant per Mata Kripa Rakhna Rishab per I hope all goes well for him 🙏 — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) December 30, 2022

Wish Rishab Pant a speedy recovery🙏🏻 — Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9) December 30, 2022

Get well soon @RishabhPant17 🤲🤲 — Hashmat Shahidi (@Hashmat_50) December 30, 2022

What happened to Rishabh Pant?

Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant suffered a terrifying accident when his car crashed into a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Soon after Pant met with the accident, the BCCI released a detailed statement to explain the extent of the injuries suffered by the 25-year-old. Their statement read,

"India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries. Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, and a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment. "The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.