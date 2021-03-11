Remaining PSL 2021 Games To Be Rescheduled In Karachi As PCB Targets June Window

It has been learned that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is targetting the June window for rescheduling the remaining matches of this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) that had to be postponed indefinitely after just 14 matches due to the coronavirus outbreak in the participating teams. This move has had a major impact on the stakeholders of the league, especially the team owners.

PCB eyes June window to reschedule remaining PSL 2021 games

"Pakistan Cricket Board and the Franchises, the PSL Governing Council, are aiming to reschedule the remaining 20 HBL Pakistan Super League 6 matches in June 2021 in Karachi. This was unanimously agreed by the six franchise owners and the PCB in a virtual meeting held on Thursday afternoon and after taking into consideration all factors relating to event organisation", stated PSL in an official press release on their website. READ | PSL 2021 overseas player slams organisers, PCB for many 'Security Lapses' in biobubble

"June emerged as the most preferred and practical window due to Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s international commitments in March/April and late August/September", the statement further read.

Meanwhile, it has also been mentioned that the remaining 20 matches in June are now being planned following the men’s national cricket team’s return from Zimbabwe on 13 May and before their departure for England on 26 June. Furthermore, it has also been added that the PCB management will now look into the operational and logistical challenges and revert to the franchise owners and stakeholders.

PSL 2021 postponed

PSL 2021 was postponed last Thursday with immediate effect after three new players tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total tally to seven. Giving further clarification on the same, the Pakistan Cricket Board cited the health and wellbeing of all participants as the reason to postpone the event. This decision was made in consultation with the team owners.

