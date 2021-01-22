Remaining Purse Of IPL Teams 2021: KXIP, RCB Lead Pack After Big Releases Ahead Of Auction

Preparations for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season have officially begun as all eight franchises have revealed their retentions and releases. As many as 139 cricketers were retained while 57 players parted ways with their franchises ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021 auction. Moreover, Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa found a new home for IPL 2021 season after he was traded from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings in an all-cash deal.

Rajasthan make Robin Uthappa trade with CSK

Remaining purse of IPL teams 2021 ahead of IPL 2021 auction

All eight franchises will head into the IPL 2021 auction with a combined salary cap of ₹196.6 crore. The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have the highest available balance among all franchises as they recently released two of their costliest purchases from the previous edition of the tournament, i.e. Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell. With a remaining purse of ₹53.20 crore, they have ₹17.30 crore more to spend than second-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with ₹35.90 crore.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are among franchises with the smallest available balance in their purses. While KKR retained 17 of their IPL 2020 players, SRH retained 22 cricketers ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. They both have a balance of ₹10.75 crore each in their salary caps. Here is a look at the remaining purse of all IPL 2021 teams.

Remaining purse of IPL teams 2021

KXIP list of released players

The KXIP retained 16 players, including their captain KL Rahul and star attractions Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran. Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell were among their biggest players to be released as they both grabbed much headlines during the IPL 2020 auction back in December 2019. Here is an entire look at KXIP list of released players for the much-awaited IPL 2021 season.

Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb Zadran, Hardus Viljoen, James Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith and Tejinder Singh Dhillon.

RCB list of released players

The RCB franchise retained their captain Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal and nine other players from their 2020 squad. Aaron Finch, who found a new IPL home with RCB last year, has been once again disbarred by a franchise after a short IPL stint. Here is a look at the entire RCB list of released players.

Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana and Gurkeerat Mann.

