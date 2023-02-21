‘Remember Dravid & Laxman’: Ex-India Cricketer Warns Rohit Sharma & Co. Of Complacency

Team India thrashed Australia by six wickets in the third Test and took a 2-0 lead in the four match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Team India also retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the record fourth time in a row and have also put one step forward towards qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has now warned Team India towards complacency and has also reminded that how Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman's epic stand in Kolkata outplayed Australia in 2001.

Speaking to Star Sports Gambhir said, “If one of them scores a double century, you would remember Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman did that when India were down and out, one player scored a 280 (281) and another scored a 150 (180) after a follow-on and India won the series. Such things have happened. So you can’t count them out but technically, there are a lot of issues."

Gambhir also gave his remarks on if Team India can whitewash Australia and win the series 4-0.

“I cannot predict if it will be 4-0 because this dressing room still has individuals – Steve Smith, Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja – the batting will be extremely dependent on these three players if David Warner doesn’t play,” Gambhir said.

“I imagine you can’t train protection to those batters now. If you attempt to enhance your approach in the course of the sequence, you gained’t even rating the 260 and 120 you scored. Only individual performances can help Australia stage a comeback and not a collective performance", Gambhir further said.

Australia's woes against the Indian spinners continued as Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin picked up 16 Aussie wickets out of the 20 in the second Test match. Australia had lost only one wicket at the end of day 2 in the second innings but it took Jadeja and Ashwin just one session on day 3 to wrap up the Australia batting.

Now, Australia have slightly come under a lot of pressure with the loss and they will have to avoid a 4-0 whitewash in the series if they don't want to lose a chance of making it to the World Test Championship final.