Remembering MS Dhoni-led Team India's Iconic Triumph Over Pakistan In 2007 WT20 Tiebreaker

The Indian cricket team memorably won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 with a thrilling win over Pakistan in the final. This was the second match played between both teams in the ICC World Twenty-20 2007, as they earlier clashed in a high-octane group stage. On this day back in 2007, India earned a stellar victory over their arch-rivals, as the match was decided through a ball out.

Batting in the first innings of the Group D match, India reached a total of 141 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Pakistan ended up levelling the score at 141/7 in 20 overs, as the match went towards the tie-breaker. This was the second time in the history of T20I cricket, that a match was decided in a bowl-out.

After the match ended in a tie, the game proceeded towards the bowl-out, which saw the Indian skipper MS Dhoni utilizing his game reading skills to the best. While Dhoni chose to use Robin Uthappa, Virender Sehwag, and Harbhajan Singh in the bowl out, Pakistan opted to go with their regular bowlers. India was successful in their first three attempts at the bowl out, as they went on to win it by 3-0.

Watch India defeating Pakistan by 3-0 in a bowl-out

The match is remembered to be an iconic moment in cricket, as it was the last time that ‘bowl-out’ was used to decide the outcome of a tied match. During the ICC Annual Conference in 2008, the cricket governing body decided to replace the method with a one-over eliminator, which is now known as the Super Over. The first international cricket match to be decided through a bowl-out was a T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand in 2006.

Robin Uthappa recently praised MS Dhoni for his decision during the bowl out

Meanwhile, the 2007 World Twenty-20 winning player, Robin Uthappa recently recalled India’s thrilling win over Pakistan in the bowl-out session and praised Dhoni’s leadership quality. “I remember after we drew that game I went to the dressing room and then we got to know about the bowl out. I went straight to MS (MS Dhoni) and said bro I have to go and he didn't even bat an eyelid he just said 'Ya ok'” Uthappa said in a video shared by Chennai Super Kings.

"When I look back at it in retrospect, it makes me understand the kind of leader he is. So, he's the kind of boy when you are really sure about your skill and about your own ability, he backs it. He backed me in his first tournament in his first game as captain. I did hit the stumps," Uthappa added.