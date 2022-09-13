Remembering Shane Warne: Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About The Australian Spin Wizard

Shane Warne is considered one of the greatest cricketers to have ever played the game. The legendary Australian spinner had the knack of changing the course of the game with his bowling skills and that is why he is regarded as one of the best spinners . The sudden demise of the Australian great in March left the fans and entire cricket fraternity in a state of shock. As we remember Shane Warne on his birthday, we take a look at some of the unknown facts about the legendary leg spinner.

1) Former Australia captain Michael Clarke revealed that Warne often smoked before stepping onto the cricket field. "Generally, Warnie would have a smoke as he was walking onto the ground. He will try to hide it somewhere. And when he finished his smoke and put it out, he knew that it was game time," Clarke said on the Uncensored Podcast.

2) The former cricketer holds the record of picking up most wickets in a calendar year in the Test format. The leg-spinner accomplished the feat back in 2005 when he picked up 96 wickets in 15 matches.

3) Shane Warne was engaged to actress Elizabeth Hurley in 2011. However, it was later called off in 2013.

4) Warne also holds the record of scoring the most runs without scoring a century. The former cricketer scored a total of 4172 runs in test and ODI formats combined

5) The spin wizard has three children (Brooke, Summer and Jackson) from his marriage to ex-wife Simone Callahan

6) Warne had to shut down his charity organisation due to financial irregularities. Later, the foundation was cleared of any unlawful conduct by Consumer Affairs Victoria.

7) Cricket Australia renamed the Southern Stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to S.K. Warne Stand as a tribute to the legendary spinner

Shane Warne death: Family pays tribute on birth anniversary

Shane Warne was 52-old-year when passed away during his vacation in Koh Samui, Thailand. Remembering the legend on his birthday, the family of the late cricketer posted a mesage from his social media handle which read, “A legacy gives you a perspective on what's important. It is about the richness of an individual's life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places. Shane’s Legacy will live on. Happy birthday - always in our hearts,”.