REN Vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2021 Match Preview

The Melbourne Renegades will take on the Brisbane Heat in Match 49 of the Big Bash League 2020-21 tournament. The REN vs HEA match will be played at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne. The REN vs HEA live match is scheduled to commence at 10:35 AM IST on Saturday, January 23. Here, we take a look at REN vs HEA live scores, REN vs HEA match prediction and REN vs HEA playing 11.

REN vs HEA Dream11 prediction: REN vs HEA live match preview

The Renegades are already out of running for a place in the knockout following a poor season. They won three out of 12 matches so far and will look to end the season on a high by winning their remaining games. Their next opponents (the Heat) are very much in the mix for a place in the playoff and the Aaron Finch-led side will look to spoil their party.

The Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, are still in contention for a place in the knockout stage and need to win their remaining matches and hope for other results to go in their favour for a place in the knockout stage. The Heat will take confidence from the fact that they had beaten their opponent in the previous encounter by 5 wickets, but the Renegades won their previous match at the same venue and will remain well versed with the condition. An exciting contest is on the cards.

REN vs HEA Dream11 prediction: Probable REN vs HEA playing 11

REN: Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Zak Evans, Peter Hatzoglou

HEA: Joe Burns, Chris Lynn (c), Joe Denly, Marnus Labuschagne, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Max Bryant

REN vs HEA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for REN vs HEA Dream11 team

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Jack Prestwidge

Jack Wildermuth

Chris Lynn

REN vs HEA match prediction: REN vs HEA Dream11 team

REN vs HEA live: REN vs HEA match prediction

As per our REN vs HEA Dream11 prediction, HEA should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The REN vs HEA Dream11 prediction, top picks and REN vs HEA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The REN vs HEA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Brisbane Heat / Twitter

