REN Vs HUR Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Melbourne Renegades will face the Hobart Hurricanes in the 47th match of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne on Tuesday, January 21 at 1:40 PM IST. Daniel Christian will captain the Melbourne Renegades and Matthew Wade will lead the Hobart Hurricanes. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | VIRAL: Chris Morris showcases super football skills, seals brilliant run out in BBL match

REN vs HUR Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Melbourne Renegades:

Daniel Christian(captain), Sam Harper(wicketkeeper), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Beau Webster, Will Sutherland, Mohammad Nabi, Samit Patel, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Andrew Fekete, Tom Cooper, and Nathan McSweeney.

Hobart Hurricanes:

Matthew Wade(captain), Ben McDermott(wicketkeeper), Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, David Miller, George Bailey, Clive Rose, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, Jake Reed, and Macalister Wright.

ALSO READ | BBL: Kings XI Punjab's Glenn Maxwell shocks crowd with failed scoop shot, watch clip

REN vs HUR Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Ben McDermott, Sam Harper

Batsmen: David Miller (vice-captain), Caleb Jewell, Shaun Marsh (captain), Beau Webster

All-Rounders: Simon Milenko, Daniel Christian

Bowlers: Scott Boland, Qais Ahmad, Cameron Boyce

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Morne Morkel joins Perch Scorchers for final leg of BBL, replaces Chris Jordan

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Melbourne Renegades are currently last on the points table with 2 wins out of 11 games. Their last game was against the Brisbane Heat and they won the encounter by 44 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Shaun Marsh and Beau Webster. Their best bowlers in the game were Daniel Christian and Cameron Boyce.

Hobart Hurricanes are currently 7th on the points table with 3 wins out of 11 games. Their last game was against the Adelaide Strikers and the Strikers won by 10 runs. The Hurricanes' best batsmen in the game were David Miller and Ben McDermott. Their best bowlers were Scott Boland and Nathan Ellis.

Melbourne Renegades are carrying some positive momentum and may end up getting a win in this encounter.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood set to make Sydney Sixers sudden BBL title favourites