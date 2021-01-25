REN Vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2021 Match Preview

The Melbourne Renegades will take on the Hobart Hurricanes in Match 55 of the Big Bash League 2020-21 tournament. The REN vs HUR match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The REN vs HUR live match is scheduled to commence at 10:35 AM IST on Tuesday, January 26. Here, we take a look at REN vs HUR live scores, REN vs HUR match prediction and REN vs HUR playing 11.

REN vs HUR Dream11 prediction: REN vs HUR live match preview

The Renegades are already out of playoff contention and will look to play spoilsport as they take on the Hobart Hurricanes. The Hurricanes beat the Sydney Sixers by 7 runs in their previous contest and will look to carry on the winning momentum versus the Aaron Finch-led side. The Renegades who were on a two-match winning streak saw their run being ended by the Brisbane Heat in the previous match and with this being their last match of the season they will ensure that their campaign ends on a high. This should be a nail-biting contest for the fans to witness. The last time these two teams faced each other it was the Hurricanes who beat the Men in Red by 6 wickets and will look to do the double by winning this contest.

REN vs HUR Dream11 prediction: Probable REN vs HUR playing 11

REN:Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Zak Evans, Peter Hatzoglou

HUR: D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c), Ben McDermott (wk), Dawid Malan, Will Jacks, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Nick Winter, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

REN vs HUR Dream11 prediction: Top picks for REN vs HUR Dream11 team

Imad Wasim

Shaun Marsh

Nathan Ellis

D'Arcy Short

REN vs HUR match prediction: REN vs HUR Dream11 team

REN vs HUR live: REN vs HUR match prediction

As per our REN vs HUR Dream11 prediction, HUR should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The REN vs HUR Dream11 prediction, top picks and REN vs HUR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The REN vs HUR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

