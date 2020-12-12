REN Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020 Match Preview

Melbourne Renegades will lock horns with Perth Scorchers in Match 4 of the Big Bash League 2020 on Saturday, December 12 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The REN vs SCO live streaming will commence at 1:45 PM (IST). Here is a look at our REN vs SCO match prediction, probable REN vs SCO playing 11 and REN vs SCO Dream11 team.

ALSO READ | Shakib Al Hassan gets armed guard after threats over Kali Puja event; machete man arrested

REN vs SCO live: REN vs SCO Dream11 prediction and preview

The Renegades and the Scorchers are set to kick off their BBL 2020 campaign on Saturday. The Renegades will be led by Aaron Finch, who has been in scintillating form of late during the Australia vs India limited-overs series. On the other hand, Mitchell Marsh, who was ruled out of the Dream11 IPL 2020 after playing just one game due to an injury, is all set to lead the Scorchers. However, according to reports, the all-rounder will only play his role with the bat and will refrain from bowling unless he is totally fit. Both sides are filled with some exciting names which is why an exciting contest is on the cards.

ALSO READ | Shakib al Hasan apologises after threat for visit to Kali Puja pandal; celebrities unhappy

REN vs SCO Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 11s for REN vs SCO Dream11 team

REN vs SCO Dream11 prediction: REN squad for REN vs SCO Dream11 team

Aaron Finch (Captain), Sam Harper (WK), Shaun Marsh, MacKenzie Harvey, Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Benny Howell, Kane Richardson, Brody Couch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jon Holland, Zak Evans, Peter Hatzoglou, Mitch Perry

REN vs SCO Dream11 prediction: SCO squad for REN vs SCO Dream11 team

Mitch Marsh (Captain), Sam Whiteman (WK), Colin Munro, Cameron Bancroft, Joe Clarke, Ashton Turner, Josh Inglis, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmad, Andrew Tye, Matt Kelly, Aaron Hardie, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli.

REN vs SCO Top Picks

Melbourne Renegades - Aaron Finch, Rilee Rossouw, Kane Richardson

Perth Scorchers - Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Jhye Richardson

ALSO READ | Bangladesh cricketer Shakib al Hasan receives threat over allegedly inaugurating Kali Puja

REN vs SCO Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sam Whiteman

Batsmen: Aaron Finch (Captain), Rilee Rossouw, Shaun Marsh, Colin Munro

Allrounders: Mitchell Marsh, Beau Webster

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson (Vice-Captain), Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff

REN vs SCO Dream11 prediction

According to our REN vs SCO match prediction, SCO are favourites to win this match.

ALSO READ | Shakib al Hasan's 1-year ban ends on Oct 29, Bangladesh T20I captain reacts to development

Note: The REN vs SCO match prediction and REN vs SCO Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The REN vs SCO Dream11 team and REN vs SCO Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: MELBOURNE RENEGADES INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.