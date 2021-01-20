REN Vs STA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2021 Match Preview

Melbourne Renegades will lock horns with Melbourne Stars in the 45th match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2020 on Wednesday, December 20 at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne. The REN vs STA live streaming will commence at 1:45 PM (IST). Here is a look at our REN vs STA match prediction, top picks for REN vs STA playing 11 and REN vs STA Dream11 team.

These two foes, back at it again!



What will we be treated to tonight? #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/J84L3Et5gK — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 20, 2021

REN vs STA live: REN vs STA Dream11 prediction and preview

Melbourne Renegades are languishing at the bottom of the points table and have had a dismal run so far in the competition. Despite having a star-studded line-up, they have only managed to win two out of their eleven fixtures so far. Melbourne Stars have fared better than their counterparts in the season.

Having played 11 matches in the league, the Stars have five wins to their name. They are currently placed at the fifth position on the table with 23 points, and they also have a chance to move into the top four with a comprehensive win in this encounter. Melbourne Stars had claimed a comfortable 6-wicket win when the two teams clashed earlier in the league.

REN vs STA Dream11 prediction: REN vs STA squads

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou

Melbourne Stars: Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher

REN vs STA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for REN vs STA playing 11

G Maxwell

M Stoinis

S Marsh

A Finch

REN vs STA match prediction: REN vs STA Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: S Harper

Batsmen: H Cartwright, S Marsh (Vice-Captain), A Fletcher, A Finch, M Harvey

All-rounders: G Maxwell (Captain), M Stoinis

Bowlers: A Zampa, P Hatzoglou, B Stanlake

REN vs STA live: REN vs STA Dream11 prediction

As per our REN vs STA Dream11 prediction, Melbourne Stars will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The REN vs STA Dream11 prediction, top picks and REN vs STA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The REN vs STA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

