REN Vs STR Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Melbourne Renegades will face the Adelaide Strikers in the 15th match of the Big Bash League 2019-20. The match will be played at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne on Sunday, December 29 at 1:40 PM IST. Aaron Finch will captain the Melbourne Renegades and Alex Carey will lead the Adelaide Strikers. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | Shadab Jakati announces retirement from all forms of cricket

REN vs STR squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Melbourne Renegades:

Aaron Finch (captain), Shaun Marsh, Jon Holland, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Daniel Christian, Harry Gurney, Tom Cooper, Marcus Harris, Joe Mennie, Alex Doolan, Cameron Boyce, Jack Wildermuth, Beau Webster, Tom Andrews, Richard Gleeson, Sam Harper, Will Sutherland, Zak Evans, Mackenzie Harvey and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Adelaide Strikers:

Alex Carey (captain), Cameron White, Peter Siddle, Michael Neser, Jonathan Wells, Harry Conway, Travis Head, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Billy Stanlake, Nick Winter, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen, Philip Salt, Rashid Khan, Liam O Connor, Jake Weatherald and Wes Agar.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Michael Vaughan calls Matthew Wade 'unworthy of playing international cricket'

REN vs STR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey (Captain)

Batsmen: Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherhald, Shaun Marsh (Vice-captain), Beau Webster

All-Rounders: Matthew Short, Daniel Christian

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Kane Richardson

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Muttiah Muralitharan slams Pak for religious based discrimination in cricket

REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Adelaide Strikers start as favourites to win the match.

Melbourne Renegades are currently last on the points table and have not managed to win a single game out of their three games. Their last game was against the Hobart Hurricanes and the latter won the match by 7 wickets. The Renegades' best batsmen in the game were Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh. Their best bowlers were Tom Cooper and Cameron Boyce.

Adelaide Strikers are currently second on the points table and have won 2 of their 3 matches. Their last game was against the Melbourne Stars and they won by 5 runs. Their best batsmen were Jonathan Wells and captain Alex Carey. Their best bowlers were Peter Siddle and Rashid Khan.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh compounds Pakistan's cricketing isolation, calls it 'unsafe to even play T20Is'