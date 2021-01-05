REN Vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020 Match Preview

The Melbourne Renegades will lock horns with Adelaide Strikers in Match 29 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The REN vs STR match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The REN vs STR live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Tuesday, January 5. Here, we take a look at REN vs STR live scores, REN vs STR match prediction and the likely REN vs STR playing 11.

Also Read: Andre Fletcher Takes Stars To Win With '2' SCORCHING Catches In Same Game: WATCH

REN vs STR Dream11 prediction: REN vs STR live match preview

The Strikers are currently placed at fifth position on the points table after winning three matches and losing four matches out of seven matches played in the tournament so far. They have also won a few Bash Boost points in their kitty, taking their total to 13 points. Adelaide lost their previous match versus Sydney Sixers by 7 wickets and will be looking to bounce back with a win.

The Renegades are still rooted at the bottom of the points table after seven matches. They have won 1 match and lost 6 matches so far. The Aaron Finch-led side will have to start winning matches from here on if they want to keep themselves in contention for a place in the knockout stage. On the basis of current form, the match looks one-sided on paper, but the Renegades will look to put up a fight and win the upcoming contest.

Also Read: COVID Scare At Chennai Hotel Hosting Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament Teams; Players Safe: TNCA

REN vs STR Dream11 prediction: Probable REN vs STR playing 11

REN: Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou, Noor Ahmad

STR: Jake Weatherald , Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (c & wk), Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle

Also Read: Harsha Bhogle Advises Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill After 'Bill Gate' Controversy

REN vs STR Dream11 prediction: Top picks for REN vs STR Dream11 team

Rashid Khan

Alex Carey

Aaron Finch

Shaun Marsh

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Or Mayank Agarwal For SCG Test? VVS Laxman Makes His Pick And Reasons It Out

REN vs STR match prediction: REN vs STR Dream11 team

REN vs STR live: REN vs STR match prediction

As per our REN vs STR Dream11 prediction, STR should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The REN vs STR Dream11 prediction, top picks and REN vs STR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The REN vs STR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Adelaide Strikers / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.