REN Vs THU Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Melbourne Renegades will face the Sydney Thunder in the 3rd match of the Big Bash League 2019-20. The match will be played at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on Thursday, December 19 at 1:40 AM IST. Aaron Finch will captain the Melbourne Renegades and Callum Ferguson will lead the Sydney Thunder. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

REN vs THU squads

Melbourne Renegades:

Aaron Finch (captain), Sam Harper (wicketkeeper), Shaun Marsh, Tom Cooper, Daniel Christian, Beau Webster, Alex Doolan, Cameron Boyce, Richard Gleeson, Harry Gurney, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland and Jack Wildermuth.

Sydney Thunder:

Callum Ferguson(captain), Matthew Gilkes(wicketkeeper), Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Nathan McAndrew, Jonathan Cook, Chris Tremain, Liam Hatcher, and Jay Lenton.

REN vs THU Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Matthew Gilkes

Batsmen: Callum Ferguson (captain), Usman Khawaja, Alex Ross, Shaun Marsh (vice-captain), Aaron Finch

All-Rounders: Daniel Sams, Daniel Christian

Bowlers: Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Cameron Boyce

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

REN vs THU Prediction and Form Guide

Melbourne Renegades are favourites to win the match.

The Sydney Thunder are currently 2nd on the points table as they won their first game against Brisbane Heat by 29 runs. Their best batsmen were captain Callum Ferguson and Alex Ross. Their best bowlers were Chris Green and Arjun Nair.

The Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions of the Big Bash League and this will be their first game. Shaun Marsh makes his way to the Renegades from the Scorchers and will definitely be a player to watch out for. In the Renegades vs. Stars final last season, the Renegades' best performers with the bat were Daniel Christian and Tom Cooper. Their best bowlers were Cameron Boyce and Chris Tremain.

