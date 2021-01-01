REN Vs THU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020 Preview

The Melbourne Renegades will lock horns with the Sydney Thunder in Match 21 of the Big Bash League 2020. The REN vs THU match will be played at the Carrara Oval, Queensland. The REN vs THU live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Friday, January 1. Here, we take a look at REN vs THU live scores, REN vs THU match prediction and REN vs THU playing 11.

REN vs THU Dream11 prediction: REN vs THU live match preview

The previous match between these two teams ended with the Thunder crushing the Renegades by 129 runs. Oliver Davies had top-scored for the Thunder in that match with 48 runs. The top order had also contributed in that match to take the team's total to 209-8 in 20 overs. The Renegades, led by Aaron Finch, batted poorly as they were bundled out for just 80 runs.

A screamer. A take. A pearler. A ripper. A grab.



Whichever of the above you use to describe this from Rilee Rossouw will go a very small way to doing it justice #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/BOyQk49vhn — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) December 30, 2020

Apart from Aaron Finch and Rilee Rossouw none of the other batsmen could reach double-digit figures. Tanveer Sangha bowled well for the Thunder picking up 4 wickets for just 14 runs. A win for the Thunder in the upcoming match will give them an opportunity to go top of the points table, while a win for the Renegades will take them to 6th spot on the points table.

The Callum Ferguson-led side definitely holds a psychological edge over the Aaron Finch-led Renegades but expect the men in red to put up a good fight against a side that are currently on a 4-match winning streak.

REN vs THU Dream11 prediction: Probable REN vs THU playing 11

REN: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Sam Harper (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Zak Evans, Peter Hatzoglou

THU: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Chris Tremain, Tanveer Sangha

REN vs THU Dream11 prediction: Top picks for REN vs THU Dream11 team

Daniel Sams

Alex Hales

Tanveer Sangha

Aaron Finch

REN vs THU match prediction: REN vs THU Dream11 team

REN vs THU live: REN vs THU match prediction

As per our REN vs THU Dream11 prediction, THU should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The REN vs THU Dream11 prediction, top picks and REN vs THU Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The REN vs THU match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Melbourne Renegades / Twitter

