Renuka Singh's Mother Distributes Sweets After Rs 1.5 Crore Bid At WPL Auction; WATCH

Indian cricketer Renuka Singh on Monday went to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a whopping sum of Rs. 1.5 crore at the auction of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL). After the Bengaluru-based franchise purchased Renuka for the upcoming edition of the WPL, her family distributed sweets at their home in Himachal Pradesh. In a video shared by JioCinema, Renuka's mother can be seen handing out sweets to members of the family.

▶️ Not just from South Africa, we have s̐̈w̐̈e̐̈e̐̈t̐̈ reactions from Himachal too! Here's Renuka Singh's family she was picked by RCB at INR 1.5CR. #WPLAuction pic.twitter.com/BbV40stApL — JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023

“I’m so happy that RCB picked me up. We all were watching the auctions together and it was fun. The main thing is getting selected for Smriti’s team. Unke saath khelne mein alag hi mazaa aata hai (playing alongside Smriti is a different kind of fun altogether). We’ll try to win as many games as possible. Please keep supporting the team,” Renuka told the broadcasters after being sold to RCB.

Renuka is currently with the senior team in South Africa to take part in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. She was part of the playing XI in the tournament opener against Pakistan on Sunday. Renuka bowled three overs and gave away 24 runs in the match. Despite her average outing with the ball, India won the game by 7 wickets thanks to some power-packed performances from Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh.

List of players RCB bought in WPL 2023

RCB has so far purchased a total of 11 players for a cumulative sum of Rs. 10.5 crore. The franchise has Rs. 1.95 crore left in its purse and will have to buy at least four more players.

Smriti Mandhana - Rs. 3.4 crore Richa Ghosh - Rs. 1.9 crore Ellyse Perry - Rs. 1.7 crore Renuka Singh - Rs. 1.5 crore Sophie Devine - Rs. 50 lakh Erin Burns - Rs. 30 lakh Disha Kasat - Rs. 10 lakh Indrani Roy - Rs. 10 lakh Shreyanka Patil - Rs. 10 lakh Kanika Ahuja - Rs. 35 lakh Asha Shobana - Rs. 10 lakh

Image: Twitter/BCCI