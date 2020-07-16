Pakistan Players Eating On Their Floors In England Hotel Trigger Funniest Reactions; Check

The Pakistan Cricket Team is currently in the UK to play their first international series following the COVID-19 break. While many are looking forward to their exciting match, there are many who have taken to social media to comment on the player's condition during their quarantine.

Theses reactions were triggered by a recent report by Cricket Pakistan which revealed that the team stayed in a 3-star hotel during their 14-day isolation period in Worcester. However, what left every flabbergasted was that they were being served food on the floors, they were staying, as they couldn’t dine together. Read what people have to say:

what difference dose it make that they are eating on the floor or bathroom. Why should we show our concerns if they stay in 3 star or 5 star or no star?? Let them deal with their own problems. We have our own problems in hand. — SUNIL GUPTA (@sunil_gupta24) July 15, 2020

Now where is sahid afridi with his loudspeaker...Or his speaker is dead, when it comes to west. — IndiaMyLove (@DrKavitaK) July 15, 2020

We eat food by sitting on the ground despite every type of luxury available in our home, I don't think it is something we should feel comfortable with. — sheraz ahmad (@sherazk0308) July 15, 2020

From what it looks like, they are staying at a Travelodge hotel! We don't book that brand for our junior employees also..!! 😂😂 — Warrior (@Warrior_PNQ) July 15, 2020

It's a rich country with rich history and culture of 73-74 yrs.. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Prashant Pandey (@dexterpandey) July 15, 2020

Doesn't matter at least they are playing cricket :) — Ali Kazmi (@AliKazmi1234) July 15, 2020

Naya Pakistan and Naya cricket team under Imran! — Ashok (@Ashok83259808) July 15, 2020

False reports

However, soon it was found that the reports were false and no such treatment was being given to the Pakistani players during their isolation period which has now ended. Currently, they moved into a Travelodge in Derby, where they will continue their preparation for upcoming England.vs Pakistan 2020 series. According to the report, there will be changes in plans as the players will be permitted to go downstairs and eat together as no other guests will be staying at the Travelodge. Furthermore, while their stay in Derby, Pakistan will also play two intra-squad matches that will last four days each. The first will take place from July 17 to 20, while the second will begin on July 24.

