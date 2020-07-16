Last Updated:

Pakistan Players Eating On Their Floors In England Hotel Trigger Funniest Reactions; Check

The Pakistan Cricket Team is currently in the UK. However, their condition in quarantine has triggered a series of online reactions from people.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Pakistan players eating on the floor of England hotel trigger online reactions

The Pakistan Cricket Team is currently in the UK to play their first international series following the COVID-19 break. While many are looking forward to their exciting match, there are many who have taken to social media to comment on the player's condition during their quarantine. 

Read: Shoaib Akhtar Has High Hopes From Babar Azam To Revive '90s Brand Of Cricket' For Pakistan

Theses reactions were triggered by a recent report by Cricket Pakistan which revealed that the team stayed in a 3-star hotel during their 14-day isolation period in Worcester. However, what left every flabbergasted was that they were being served food on the floors, they were staying, as they couldn’t dine together. Read what people have to say:

Read: Sania Mirza Jokingly Tells Babar Azam 'I Will Kill You' In Shoaib Malik's Instagram Chat 

False reports  

However, soon it was found that the reports were false and no such treatment was being given to the Pakistani players during their isolation period which has now ended. Currently, they moved into a Travelodge in Derby, where they will continue their preparation for upcoming England.vs Pakistan 2020 series. According to the report, there will be changes in plans as the players will be permitted to go downstairs and eat together as no other guests will be staying at the Travelodge. Furthermore, while their stay in Derby, Pakistan will also play two intra-squad matches that will last four days each. The first will take place from July 17 to 20, while the second will begin on July 24.

Read: Pakistan Team Stay In 3-star Hotels In England, Players Eat Food On The Floor: Report

Read: Babar Azam Reveals How Ex-coach Mickey Arthur Backed Him When He Was A Newcomer

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all