Reports Of Ravi Shastri Stepping Down As Team India Coach Post T20 WC Triggers Meme Fest

It has been reported that that the current head coach of Team India Ravi Shastri might part ways with the national cricket team after the T20 World Cup 2021 that will be held in the UAE from October 17 to November 14 this year. Shastri was re-appointed as the Indian team's coach a month after the 2019 World Cup and as of now, his coaching tenure is till this year's ICC T20 World Cup.

After speculations of Ravi Shastri stepping down as the Indian national cricket team's head coach did rounds on social media, even the passionate cricket fans came forward to have their say on this matter. Meanwhile, they also reckon that former skipper Rahul Dravid might be succeeding Ravi Shastri as the new coach.

At the same time, it also remains to be seen whether makeshift coach for the Sri Lanka limited-overs series Rahul Dravid will be in the scheme of things as well if at all it comes down to selecting fresh applicants for the head coach's position.

As per reports in The Indian Express, it has been learned that Ravi Shastri might take the exit door after the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Meanwhile, it has also been learned that apart from the former all-rounder, the other members of the coaching setup including the likes of bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and batting coach Vikram Rathour could possibly be leaving as well.

In August 2019, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Shantha Rangaswamy, Kapil Dev, and Anshuman Gaekwad had unanimously decided to reappoint Ravi Shastri as the head coach of Team India for the period from September 2019 till the end of the T20 World Cup 2021. This is currently Shastri's second term as Team India's head coach. The cricketer-turned-commentator started his coaching stint in 2017 after Anil Kumble had stepped down from the position post the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Prior to his coaching career, the former all-rounder was associated as India's Team Director from 2014-2016.

While the Indian team did succeed in registering some famous away bilateral series wins under Shastri's tenure, they have failed to win an ICC event under Ravi Shastri's tenure not once but twice. Billed as the pre-tournament favorites along with the hosts and eventual winners England, India suffered a heartbreaking 18-run defeat in the 2019 World Cup semi-final to New Zealand in a match that lasted for two days.

Virat Kohli & Co. yet again tasted bitter defeat at the hands of Kane Williamson & Co. in the ICC World Test Championship final earlier this year on the Reserve Day of the one-off Test match.

If rumors are to be believed, then Ravi Shastri would be hoping to sign off by lifting the T20 World Cup trophy in November. Even skipper Virat Kohli would be looking forward to winning his first ICC title as captain while Team India would be eager to end their eight-year major silverware drought as well.