Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja made headlines for misbehaving with a sports journalist in Dubai, following Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2022 final loss against Afghanistan. While Pakistan failed to win the trophy, the PCB chief is now being linked with reports claiming that a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sadia Taimoor has introduced a resolution in Punjab Assembly on Monday, for the removal of Raja as PCB chairman.

Reports claim that the resolution points out Raja's struggles with leading the country’s cricket board. The entire country is said to be disappointed with Pakistan’s loss in the Asia Cup final. Meanwhile, the resolution demands that Raja should be fired by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It is noted that the national cricket team evidently lacks proper training, management, and strategy under Raja’s leadership.

Pakistan celebrated its win against India in the Super 4 stage but failed to lift the title. The Babar Azam-led side's struggle with the bat and with fielding was exposed, while the team received widespread criticism. The biggest disappointment for Pakistan at Asia Cup 2022 was the skipper Babar Azam’s form. The batter hit 68 runs in 6 games at an average of 11.33, with the best score of 30 runs in a match.

Ramiz Raja lashes out at journalist after Asia Cup 2022

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, a video of Raja misbehaving with an Indian sports journalist went viral on social media. In the video, he was seen being miffed about a journalist’s question about the disappointed fans and snatching his phone to stop recording. The journalist, however, took to his Twitter handle and asked everyone if he did anything wrong.

Mohammad Amir recently called out Ramiz Raja

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time Raja has been called out for his position at the national cricket board of Pakistan. During an interview with Samaa TV in July, former international pacer Mohammad Amir spoke about his relationship with the 60-year-old. Amir notably recalled Raja’s initial stance about not continuing as the PCB chief if Imran Khan leaves the Prime Minister’s office.

“His stance doesn't change for other people but the rule doesn't apply to him. If you see his old videos, he had said that he wouldn't stay for a minute if Imran Khan left. His stance about leaving has changed now. He won't give up his position no matter what. Kursi toh sabko pyari hoti hai. Enjoy karne dein unko (Everyone loves being in a powerful position. Let him enjoy),” Amir said.