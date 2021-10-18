'Respect Yuvraj Singh's Opinion, But No One Needs To Work On My Mind': Hardik Pandya

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has positively and graciously reacted when asked about Yuvraj Singh’s comments on him from way back in 2020. Speaking in a conversation with ESPNcricinfo’s Cricket Monthly, the T20 World Cup-bound player appreciated Yuvraj for his opinion and also praised him for his contributions to Indian cricket.

Yuvraj Singh had hailed Hardik Pandya for his exceptional talent and said that believes that the player has the potential to become the next best all-rounder in Indian cricket. Yuvraj however, added that while he feels that Hardik has phenomenal skills and is a hard-working player, he needs to sort out his mind in order to achieve success. In a conversation with the Sportscreen YouTube channel, Yuvraj lauded the Baroda-born all-rounder for his talent while opining that he should know how to play according to the situation.

"I feel Hardik is someone who has got amazing talent, phenomenal talent. But probably someone needs to work with his head, where his head is, he is such a hard-working guy, he is a nice guy," said Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj went on to add that if someone helps Hardik to clear his mind and nurture him in the right direction then Hardik has the potential to become the next big thing in Indian cricket and also an asset in the World Cup.

"[Hardik] can actually be the next big allrounder for India, but he hasn't performed at crunch times. When he starts to know when to take a single and a double, and when to hit those big sixes, then he will actually work as a better player. So Hardik has massive potential to be a world-class player. If someone works on his mind, he can be a massive asset till we get to the next World Cup,” added Yuvraj Singh.

How did Hardik Pandya respond to Yuvraj’s comments?

Hardik Pandya mentioned that he is constantly working on himself to get better but cleared it out that he doesn’t need someone else to work on his mind.

"I appreciate and I respect his opinion. He has performed for India for the longest time and he has achieved all that any cricketer would want. I will take his advice. Yes, it has been a constant effort towards understanding my game, and yet I am still learning. At the end of the day, I don't know everything. No one needs to work on my mind. I am not being cocky - I genuinely work towards it myself. With time, everything comes,” said Hardik.

Hardik further added that there is no guarantee whether a player would achieve success but they shouldn’t stop working hard. He was grateful for Yuvraj showing genuine concern and agreed to take his advice.

"The most important point is, the result does not matter. No matter how hard you work, there is no guarantee of success. You only get that when your mind is clear. He [Yuvraj] has done a lot of things for Indian cricket. If he thinks I can become a world-class cricketer, I am very humbled and very happy. I will take his advice and work towards it and get better with time," Hardik added.

