'Rested' Virat Kohli Shares Video Of How He Is Preparing For Asia Cup 2022; WATCH

Former India captain Virat Kohli is currently practicing for the upcoming Asia Cup, which is scheduled to begin later this month. Kohli turned to social media on Wednesday to share a glimpse of his ongoing training for the marquee competition. In the video, the 33-year-old can be seen lifting some heavy weights to get into shape for the multi-nation tournament. Kohli posted the video on Instagram a few hours ago and has since garnered more than 1.4 million likes.

Asia Cup: Kohli trains for upcoming tournament

Kohli has currently been rested by the BCCI for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. Kohli also missed the bilateral series against West Indies earlier this month. He was last seen in action during India's tour of England in July. Kohli has not been in the best of forms for the past couple of years. The right-handed batter hasn't scored a single century since his Test hundred against Bangladesh in 2019.

Kohli is slated to join the Indian squad directly in the UAE later this month for the highly-anticipated Asia Cup. This will be the first time in over six years that Kohli represent India in the Asia Cup. The last time Kohli featured in the ACC tournament was way back in 2016. He did not play in the 2018 edition of the competition. Rohit Sharma led the Indian team in the 2018 Asia Cup and helped the nation win its record seventh title. The 2016 edition of the Asia Cup was also won by India.

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 27 to September 11. The tournament was originally slated to be held in Sri Lanka but due to the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country, it has been moved to the UAE. India will play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule

1. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - Group B match - August 27

2. India vs Pakistan - Group A match - August 28

3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - Group B match - August 30

4. India vs Qualifier - Group A match - August 31

5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Group B match - September 1

6. Pakistan vs Qualifier - Group A match - September 2

7. B1 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 3

8. A1 vs A2 - Super 4 match - September 4

9. A1 vs B1 - Super 4 match - September 6

10. A2 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 7

11. A1 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 8

12. B1 vs A2 - Super 4 match - September 9

13. Final (1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4) - September 11

