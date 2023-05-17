Retired Mumbai Indians And Chennai Super Kings Player Set To Join Knight Riders Camp

Dwayne Bravo has made his return to the Trinbago Knight Riders ahead of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). After spending two seasons with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Bravo is back in the Knight Riders’ camp. The IPL superstar, who played for the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings during his illustrious IPL career, will again wear the TKR kit in the West Indian league.

Bravo holds the record for being the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket history and has the most wickets in the CPL, with 124 scalps in 97 games. He also holds the record for being the leading wicket-taker for the TKR, having taken over 100 wickets for his home franchise from 2013 to 2020. During that period, he helped them secure the CPL title four times. With five CPL titles under his name, Bravo is the most successful player in the tournament’s history.

Pollard reacts to Bravo's return

The complete squads for the upcoming CPL season will be announced during the draft show scheduled to be broadcast at the end of June 2023. Kieron Pollard, the captain of the Trinbago Knight Riders, expressed his excitement about Bravo’s return to the team. He referred to Bravo as a champion and highlighted their strong relationship and friendship, which they forged while playing for West Indies together and also for the rival franchises in the IPL.

"Very exciting times. The champion DJ Bravo is coming back to his home franchise, TKR. Our relationship and our friendship is second to none and this is a very good opportunity for us both to represent TKR together once again, in the upcoming season. We are very happy to have him back in red and black," Pollard said.

Venky Mysore, the Team Director of the Trinbago Knight Riders, also acknowledged Bravo's significant role in building the team. He expressed delight in welcoming Bravo back home and anticipated another enjoyable season with him.

“DJ (Champion) Bravo has been one of the key pillars on which TKR has been built. We are delighted to welcome him back home & look forward to another enjoyable season. There’s no doubt the entire #TeamTKR and our fans will eagerly look forward to seeing him back in TKR colours," Mysore said.

Image: BCCI