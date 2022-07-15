Reunion Of Brothers: CSK Posts Video Of Suresh Raina & MS Dhoni Meeting In London; WATCH

The Lord's Cricket Ground welcomed a number of notable visitors on Thursday to see the second One-Day International between India and England. Former India cricketers Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni were among the high-profile guests present for the game. It is a well-known fact that Dhoni and Raina have had a close relationship since their playing days for India and Chennai Super Kings. Fans were thrilled to see Dhoni and Raina arrive at the stadium in the same car and enjoy the game together while sharing food and beverages.

The official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings shared the video, where Dhoni and Raina can be seen stepping out of a car and entering the Lord's Cricket Ground. "The Reunion of Brothers! Thala thala!" CSK captioned the post on the micro-blogging platform. The video has garnered nearly 90,000 views on Twitter alone since being shared a few hours ago. Here's the video of Dhoni and Raina visiting the Lord's Stadium to watch the second ODI between India and England.

Dhoni and Raina had announced their retirement from international cricket on the same day. A few minutes after the former Indian captain confirmed his departure from the international scene on August 15, 2020, Raina shared a message declaring that he too would retire from playing for the Men in Blue.

Meanwhile, it was not just Dhoni and Raina who visited the Lord's to watch India play against England in the second ODI. Former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh were also present at the stadium. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was also spotted watching the match from the member's pavilion at the Lord's.

England vs India 2nd ODI

As far as the match is concerned, India were handed a humiliating defeat as England won by a whopping margin of 100 runs. England pacer Reece Topley picked a six-wicket-haul to dismiss India cheaply in the second innings. Earlier in the game, India won the toss and elected to field first. India bowled England out for 246 runs courtesy of a four-wicket haul from Yuzvendra Chahal. England made an impressive comeback in the second innings to bowl India out for 146 runs.

Image: Instagram/@SureshRaina