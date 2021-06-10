Revealed: What Did Stuart Broad's Father & Yuvraj Singh Talk About After 6 Sixes Feat?

Yuvraj Singh taking on English pacer Stuart Broad during the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup has been engraved in India's cricketing history, something in which every Indian takes pride. Now, Team India's former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh speaking at the 22 Yards podcast shared what actually happened after he smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over. Yuvraj Singh also revealed what Stuart Broad's father Chris Broad (a Cricket match referee) requested the all-rounder when he met him.

Yuvraj Singh reveals he gifted his jersey for Stuart Broad with a special message

During the India vs England do-or-die match in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup at Kingsmead in South Africa, Yuvraj Singh dispatched Stuart Broad for six sixes in the 19th over of India's innings. The southpaw raced to his fifty off just 12 balls, which still remains as the fastest half-century in the T20 format. During the podcast, Yuvraj Singh shared what actually happened when he met Stuart Broad's father Chris Broad after hitting his son for six sixes.

"I remember we were playing the semi-final against Australia and Chris Broad was the match-referee. He came to me before the game and said 'Thank you for almost finishing my son's career', so I said 'nothing personal I was also hit for five sixes and I know how it feels'. Chris Broad then told me 'You have to have give that shirt to Stuart, the one you hit sixes with', so I gave him the shirt but I wrote 'I know how it feels when you get hit for six sixes but I have also been hit for sixes'. I said you are the future of England and I am sure you are gonna do great things," said Yuvraj Singh during the podcast.

Yuvraj Singh makes stunning revelation about India's captaincy

During the podcast, Yuvraj Singh also revealed that he was expected to be handed over the captaincy for the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, though Dhoni eventually got the nod. Yuvraj said that India had lost the 50-over World Cup and there was quite a turmoil in Indian cricket. He added that after the World Cup, there was a two-month tour of England and there was also a month tour in between with South Africa and Ireland followed by a month of T20 World Cup meaning four months away from home which is why senior players decided to take a break.

Moreover, Yuvraj also went on to say that nobody took the T20 World Cup seriously. The Indian veteran revealed that he was expecting to captain India in the T20 World Cup but then it was announced that MS Dhoni will be the captain. Yuvraj reckoned that one has to support the captain irrespective of who he is because at the end of the day one should be a team man. He reiterated that’s exactly how he was.

