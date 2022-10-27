Revisiting The Shocking Pay Disparity Between Indian Men And Women Cricketers In The Past

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a historic announcement about their decision to pay equal match fees to men and women cricketers. The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah took to his Twitter handle and said, “I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket”.

The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022

While BCCI’s decision became the biggest talking point for the Indian sports community, it also highlights the massive pay disparity between Indian men and women cricketers in the past. The decision comes after the India women’s team clinched the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 title and only months after they picked up the coveted Commonwealth Games silver medal at Birmingham 2022 CWG. It comes as a welcome news for the India women cricketers, who were receiving INR 50 lakh per annum to play international cricket.

It is pertinent to mention that the sum of 50 lakhs is half of what a male cricketer with BCCI’s Grade C contract receives in a year. Meanwhile, BCCI has revised only the match fees for players and has not made any changes to the amount paid through central contracts.

Having said that, here’s a look at how much the Indian men cricketers and women cricketers have received annually through their central contracts in the past.

BCCI central contracts for the Indian men's cricket team for 2021-22:

Category A+ (Rs 7 crore)

Category A (Rs 5 crore)

Category B (Rs 3 crore)

Category C (Rs 1 crore)

BCCI central contracts for the Indian women's cricket team for 2021-22:

Category A (Rs 50 lakh)

Category B (Rs 30 lakh)

Category C (Rs 10 lakh)

A - Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

B - Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Tanya Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Pooja Vastrakar

C - Poonam Raut, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana

As per the aforementioned details, an Indian male cricketer with a Category A contract received INR 7 crore every year in the past, while their female counterparts with a Category A contract earned INR 50 lakh. While a Category B male cricketer received INR 3 crore every year, excluding the match fees, a Category B female cricketer made INR 30 lakhs. A Category C male cricketer got INR 1 crore, whereas a Category C female cricketer received INR 10 lakh.

The central contracts for women’s cricketers were reportedly revised in 2018. Prior to that period, a Grade A female cricketer used to get INR 15 lakh per year. At the same time, a female cricketer used to get INR 10 lakh for having a Grade B contract.