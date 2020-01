Richa Ghosh is still soaking it all in. The 16-year-old Siliguri girl will be preparing for her maiden international cricket tour with the Indian women's side and that too the ICC World T20. The teenager picked up the willow seeing her father Manabendra Ghosh, now a part-time Bengal umpire, at a tender age of four and half years and after a good show in the Challenger Trophy has made her way into the national team.