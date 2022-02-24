Richa Ghosh On Her Aggressive Brand Of Cricket: 'MS Dhoni Is My Idol'

Indian women’s team wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh who recently scripted history by scoring the fastest ODI fifty by an Indian woman during the New Zealand Women vs India Women 4th ODI, spoke about her knock and revealed that her aggressive batting approach was inspired by former Indian World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni.

In a video released by BCCI.tv, Richa Ghosh is seen in conversation with team skipper Mithali Raj talking about how she was impressed by Dhoni's batting abilities and take him as her idol. "During my childhood, I used to look up to my father. I used to practice with him at that time, so I was influenced by his aggressive batting approach. When I began watching matches of Team India, I started following MS Dhoni as I was impressed with his power-hitting abilities with the bat coupled with effective wicket-keeping behind the stumps. He is my idol." she said.

Richa Ghosh's ODI fifty was not just the fastest by an Indian but also the player's very first half-century. Speaking about it she expressed her happiness and said her family too was overjoyed "It felt really great as it was my first 50. The last time I got out for 44 in Australia but here I was able to continue and reach half-century. I was really happy, and my parents were also elated by it as they called up to congratulate me after the knock."

IND W vs NZ W: Mithali Raj on Richa's innings 'shots one could admire'

The Indian skipper Mithali Raj too praised the youngster and said it was joyous to watch the player from the other end and that she enjoyed the shots Richa played "I think it was a very nice inning by her. I was in awe of her for the shots she played, the sixes she hit against the wind. They were the shots one could admire from the other end."

IND W vs NZ W: India avoid whitewash after end series with a win

Meanwhile, the Indian team managed to win the 5th ODI and thereby avoided a whitewash, after losing the lone T20I, the Indian women's team failed to put up a show in the ODIs as well losing four from four before coming out victorious in today's fixture.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, New Zealand scored 251/9 from their quota of 50 overs courtesy to a 66 from Amelia Kerr with Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana putting up a decent show on the other side picking two wickets each. India had to ensure they get off to a good start but lost Shafali Verma very early. However, Smriti Mandhana scored a brilliant 71 and combined with Harmanpreet Kaur 63 and Mithali Raj 53 not-out to ensure India chased down the target with four overs to go and six wickets in hand.

Image: PTI/ Insta/ Richa9105