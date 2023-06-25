Richa Ghosh Shows Acrobatic Skills, Takes Stunning Diving Catches During Training - WATCH

Why you're reading this: The Indian women’s cricket team is currently gearing up for their limited overs tour of Bangladesh, which begins in a few week’s time. This will be Team India’s first international assignment, following their loss in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in February this year. Weeks before India resume their international commitments, wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh is making headlines for her stunning skills on the field.

3 Things You Need To Know

Richa Ghosh made her India debut in 2020 and is currently 19 years old

Ghosh received her maiden India call-up in January 2020 when she was only 16

She represents Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League

Watch: Richa Ghosh leaves fans impressed with her acrobatic fielding skills

The 19-year-old Ghosh took to her official Twitter handle this weekend and shared a video of her intense training session. In the video, the Team India youngster was seen stopping the ball by pulling off a few eye-catching dives in a pool full of water. Sharing the clip, Ghosh captioned it saying, “In the lab, putting in the work to shine on the field. Up, up and away”. The

In the lab, putting in the work to shine on the field. Up, up and away ⚡ #Training #FieldingDrills #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Ouxjxjlggl — Richa Ghosh (@13richaghosh) June 23, 2023

The video was quick to go viral among cricketing fans on social media. Here’s how the Internet reacted to the video shared by the cricketer.

When will Richa Ghosh next play for India?

The 19-year-old India women’s player is likely to be in action in a few weeks' time during India’s limited-overs tour of Bangladesh. Richa is currently one of the top wicketkeepers in women’s cricket in India and is expected to retain her place in the side. India’s tour of Bangladesh commences with the T20I series from July 9 onwards, while the ODI series kicks off on July 16.