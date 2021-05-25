Richard Hadlee Refuses To Pick A Favourite Between India & New Zealand Ahead Of WTC Final

Former New Zealand cricketer Richard Hadlee has said it is still too soon to declare a favourite going into the World Test Championship (WTC) final next month. Hadlee, who has played 201 Tests for his country, said both India and New Zealand have equal chances of winning the one-off Test in Southampton, given their consistent performance in the longest format of the game for the past couple of years. Hadlee said neither team will be under pressure going into the final as it is a neutral ground with no home advantage.

'Both teams deserve to be contesting'

Hadlee said that fast bowlers from both teams will have an advantage over batsmen, especially if there is seam on the pitch. Hadlee said batsmen will face a challenge if the Duke ball starts seaming around off the pitch, but added that it is going to be an interesting encounter as both teams have high-class performers to make the bowlers do some hard yards.

'The Test Championship is a one-off game. Yes, it is a final, but I don't think either team will be too fazed about it. It is a neutral ground with no home team advantage. It is something to look forward to. Both teams deserve to be contesting the final because of their consistent playing performances over a set period of time," Hadlee was quoted as saying by the ICC.

When asked about the brand of cricket Indian skipper Virat Kohli associates himself to, Hadlee said it is because of that aggression that India is considered one of the best teams in the world. Hadlee credited Kohli for India's successful run at the international stage and also for making Indian cricket competitive. Hadlee also praised New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, calling him a complete player in all aspects. Hadlee lauded Kane's brilliant captaincy and said his leadership has grown in the past couple of years. The former Kiwi player also praised Kane's skillful batting, saying 'He will finish his career as New Zealand's greatest batsman".

IMAGE: BlackCaps/Twitter