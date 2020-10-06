Richie Benaud's 90th Birth Anniversary Celebrated In New Cricket Australia Video: Watch

Former Australian captain Richie Benaud is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricket commentators of all time. Benaud took up a full-time commentary job not long after his international retirement in 1964 and continued being part of cricket coverage around the world till 2013. The Australian legend was born on October 6, 1930. On Tuesday, October 6, Cricket Australia celebrated the 90th birth anniversary occasion of the late commentator with a special tribute video.

ICC celebrates Richie Benaud birthday

Before he found fame as a commentator, Richie Benaud was an astute captain and all-rounder.



🔸 Australia never lost a Test series under him.

🔸 He was the first player to reach 200 wickets and 2000 runs in Tests.#OnThisDay in 1930, a legend of cricket was born 🌟 pic.twitter.com/HAw9WxHfCK — ICC (@ICC) October 6, 2020

Richie Benaud birthday: Cricket Australia celebrate occasion with best of Richie Benaud commentary bits

On the occasion of the 90th Richie Benaud birthday anniversary, Cricket Australia took to their social media accounts to share a tribute video for the storied cricketer-turned-commentator. In a special three-minute video, Cricket Australia chronicled the best bits from Benaud commentary journey from his initial years inside the box to the late 2000s. Some memorable one-liners and quips of the cricketing legend can be heard on the video, be it from “Morning, everyone” at the start of a day’s play to his favourite “Simply Marvellous”.

Benaud became more famous during his long stint with Australia's Channel Nine, which was famous for not only being the country's official cricket broadcasters for decades, but also revolutionizing the game in the country courtesy the late entrepreneur Kerry Packer, who was the owner of the channel when he founded World Series Cricket, a rebel tournament with international players in the late 70s. World Series Cricket was known for being the first cricket tournament ever which was globally recognised for its innovative rules, such as playing in coloured clothing with white balls under floodlights, something which is extremely common in limited-overs cricket today.

Richie Benaud birthday: Watch best of Richie Benaud commentary over the years

Cricketing icon, Richie Benaud, would have turned 90 today. We miss you Richie! pic.twitter.com/kjvqSIo4bw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 6, 2020

Richie Benaud birthday: His career at a glance

Putting the Richie Benaud commentary aside, his cricketing career as a player was also a decorated one. In 63 Tests for his country, the charismatic all-rounder scored 2,201 runs with three centuries and nine half-centuries. He also bagged 248 wickets with his leg-spin with 16 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul as well. Richie Benaud also captained Australia in 28 Test matches, leading them to 12 wins and just four losses (11 draws and one tie) and under his leadership, they never lost a Test series.

Cause of Richie Benaud death

Richie Benaud died on April 10, 2015, after being diagnosed with skin cancer. He was buried on April 15 in a private funeral ceremony attended only by immediate family members. However, cricketers like Shane Warne, Ian Chappell, Michael Clarke among several others visited his commemoration service on the same day.

