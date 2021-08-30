Ricky Ponting Backs Aussie Coach Langer Over T20 Disaster; 'expect Negativity During Loss'

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has lent his support to Australian cricket coach Justin Langer who has come under scrutiny after a dismal T20 tour of Bangladesh. Ricky Ponting said that it was unfair to judge a coachs' performance based on results from one or two tournaments.

"If you wind the clock back not even 12 months ago, the Australian team were the number one ranked Test team and T20 team in the world, we know all the talent is there. The last tour to Bangladesh and the West Indies was pretty tough to judge the coaches on because I think there was eight or nine out of the starting XI for T20 and one-day cricket weren’t there" he said.

The former world-cup winner also added that he spoke to Justin Langer about expecting negativity when results don't come by. "They just got back from that tough tour of the West Indies and then Bangladesh, and he was locked up in his hotel room in Adelaide, and he was sort of copping it left, right and centre. As I made really clear to Justin when you’re in that position in Australian sport, whether you’re a high-profile coach or a captain of a national team, if you’re not getting the results, then you’ve got to expect the negativity" the player further added speaking to 2GB radio.

Emergency meeting a productive one says, Justin Langer

Earl Eddings (Cricket Australia chairman), Nick Hockley (Cricket Australia CEO), Tim Paine (Test skipper), white-ball captain Aaron Finch, and vice-captain Pat Cummins met with coach Justin Langer in an emergency meeting. As per reports Langer has the confidence of the members and has received backing. Speaking to The West Australian Langer revealed that the meeting was a productive one. He further added that he believes that the criticism will stop when the results come by "When you win, everyone is happy and gets on with things but when you are losing, that is when the finger-pointing starts, and people look for excuses. We have had a rough trot in recent times but we retained the Ashes only a little while ago and were ranked No.1 in Test and T20 cricket not that long ago. Get back to winning and you won't hear about anything else."Justin Langer was quoted to have said.

