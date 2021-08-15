Ricky Ponting Believes Australia Has Chance Of Winning T20 World Cup Despite Lack Of Depth

Despite a lack of depth in the line-up, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting feels his country still has a strong chance to win the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE. In an interview with SEN radio, Ponting claimed that with everyone fit and well, Australia can push really hard to win the T20 World Cup, which has eluded them for so long. Ponting feels the second leg of IPL 2021 can serve as an ideal platform for the Australian cricketers to prepare for the World Cup, especially for those who have not played international cricket for four-five months.

'Lack of depth around Australian cricket'

While talking about Australia's most recent defeat in the T20I series against Bangladesh, Ponting said it just shows the lack of depth around Australian cricket right now. Australia suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in the recently-concluded five-match T20I series. Australia lost the encounter 4-1, thus losing its first bilateral series against Bangladesh. Earlier in July, Australia lost another T20I series as it went down 4-1 against the West Indies.

Several key Australian players including the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Pat Cummins were not available for selection for the two bilateral series. The players had pulled out from the series citing various reasons. Ponting, who coaches IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, believes the remaining matches of IPL 2021 can serve as a good practice environment for the Australian players given the international-level standard in the cash-rich league and exact same conditions for the T20 World Cup. Australian players have received a green signal from Cricket Australia (CA) to participate in IPL 2021.

Australian batsman Aaron Finch is expected to lead the side into the marquee event that was moved out of India in July due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The tournament is scheduled to be held in the UAE after the conclusion of the second phase of IPL 2021. The teams from the subcontinent, particularly India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, will be favourites due to the arid conditions in the UAE. Defending champions West Indies and one-time winner England are also top contenders for the title.

Image: AP/RickyPonting/Twitter

