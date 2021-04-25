Ricky Ponting Concerned Over Rising COVID Cases In India, Says 'IPL Can Still Bring Joy'

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting has expressed concern regarding the rising COVID-19 cases in India, saying he is worried about the families of local players and that he keeps taking updates from them on a regular basis. The former Australian skipper added that teams and players inside the bubble are probably the safest people in the country right now. Ponting said the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has become more about what's going on the outside than what's happening inside, adding "IPL can still bring a lot of joy to people even with the country being in a situation that it is".

"This IPL has probably become more about what's going on the outside than what's happening here. We right now are probably the safest people in the country being in the bubble that we are in. Continually, I am asking the boys at the breakfast how's everything going on the outside, you know how's family? Is family safe? Is family happy? The more we can share these experiences. I think the better off we are and you know for people that aren't from India, I think the more we can be talking to locals about what they are going through, the better off we are going to be. I think the IPL, even with the country being in the situation that it is, can still bring a lot of joy to the people," Ponting said in an interview that was shared by Delhi Capitals on social media.

COVID in India

India is currently witnessing the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic as the country is recording more than 2.5 lakh new cases on average. On April 24, India recorded nearly 3.49 lakh fresh cases, which is the highest single-day rise since the start of the pandemic. According to the statistics provided by the government, over 2,700 people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals is currently sitting at number three on the points table with three wins in four matches. The Rishabh Pant-led team is slated to lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second of the two matches scheduled to be played today in Chennai. During their last outing against defending champion Mumbai Indians, the Capitals won by six wickets with five balls to spare, ending their drought from last year when the five-time winners had defeated Delhi in all four games that they played in IPL 2020.

