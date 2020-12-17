Ricky Ponting Geared Up To Bat Alongside Sunil Gavaskar In Commentary Box; Has Predictions

Ricky Ponting has said that he just cannot wait to commentate alongside the legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for the very first time during the ongoing first Test match between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Moreover, he has also predicted the winner of the four-match Test series well in advance as well.

READ: India Wins Toss And Will Bat 1st In 1st Test Vs Australia

'Can't wait': Ricky Ponting

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the three-time World Cup winner wrote that he cannot wait to commentate alongside the 1983 World Cup winner for the first time and at the same time is also excited to be back at a ground with fans for the first time in 10 months. Ponting, who had led Australia to back-to-back World Cup triumphs in 2003, and, 2007 editions respectively concluded by saying that he is predicting the scoreline to be 2-1 in Australia's favor.

Can't wait to commentate alongside this man for the first time, and excited to be back at a ground with fans for the first time in 10 months. Predicting 2-1 Australia. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UV5WEgi7LD — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 17, 2020

'Sunny' has been a successful commentator as well as a cricket pundit for the last three decades. He had made his commentary debut back in July 1990 during the Lord's Test match between India and England. The swashbuckling opener is known for his wit and humor in the commentary box.

READ: Michael Holding Wins Freedom Of City Of London For Passionate Black Lives Matter Speech

Australian bowlers keep Indian batsmen guessing

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the visitors suffered a huge setback in the very setback in the very first over without opening their account as youngster Prithvi Shaw walked back to the pavilion for a silver duck after being castled by Mitchell Starc.

The new-ball bowlers Starc and Josh Hazlewood have since then kept the Indian batsmen guessing with their accurate line and length. India are 22/1 after 11 overs with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara batting on 10 and, 11 respectively.

READ: Sania Mirza Reacts Sweetly To Father Imran's Tweet On Shoaib Malik's LPL 2020 Season

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.