Ricky Ponting Gives Verdict On Tim Paine's Sexting Saga, Says This Will Linger Over Ashes

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting feels that Tim Paine's sexting scandal will unavoidably be the talking point going into the Ashes and said that it isn't going to go away and that he will be the distraction he did not want to be.

"I think inevitably it will (be a distraction). Yes, he's made a huge call for himself, for Australian cricket, and for the betterment of the Australian cricket team. But it's not going to go away. We're only a few weeks out from the first Test...it will bubble along and as much as we would all love to see it go away and there comes a point where it's never talked about, it's inevitable that it's going to be there. If he plays in Brisbane (for the first Test), the rest of the group and everyone needs to move on and do the best they can to forget about it and knuckle down," Ricky Ponting said speaking to cricket.com.au

Ricky Ponting added that Time Paine is going to get asked about it everywhere he goes and that is going to be a difficult period "Unfortunately for Tim he's going to get asked about it everywhere he goes. Whenever you make mistakes and you've got to front up in front of the cricket-loving public, you have some doubts in the back of your mind for a period of time." he said.

Ricky Ponting picks Tim Paine's successor in Test cricket

Ricky Ponting feels that Josh Inglis could be a long-term prospect for the Australian team in Test cricket and shorter formats as well and has back him to take over Tim Paine if he decides to move on at the end of the Ashes and added that Alex Carey would be the immediate choice if the 36-year-old isn't selected for the 1st test.

"If he (Paine) plays this series and he finishes at the end of the series, they might look at a younger guy. If he's not picked for Brisbane they might think about someone who's a bit more experienced, being an Ashes series. If Paine doesn't play in Brisbane the obvious one is Alex Carey. If Paine does play the Ashes series, they might look at someone like Inglis post this summer. I'm on record saying I love Inglis, I think he's going to be a really good cricketer for Australia for a long time in whatever format they pick him in first, whether it's T20s, one-dayers or Test cricket", he concluded.

