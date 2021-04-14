Ricky Ponting Has Interesting Question For Prithvi Shaw In Dressing Room Speech: WATCH

The Delhi Capitals' first IPL 2021 match was concluded by a win against the Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets on Saturday, April 10, 2021. The biggest plus point of the match was Prithvi Shaw carrying his momentum from the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Prithvi Shaw scored 73 runs from 38 balls with a strike rate of 189.47.

Delhi Capitals dressing room video

Delhi Capitals released their post-match dressing room video where we could see Ricky Ponting addressing all the noteworthy contributions by the players. Ricky Ponting congratulated Rishabh Pant for his first game as a captain. He later pointed out the contribution of the bowlers, pointing out Chris Woakes for setting the tone of the match and Avesh Khan for taking the wickets of MS Dhoni and Faf du Plessis.

âš ï¸ The video you've been waiting for is here âš ï¸@RickyPonting's first dressing room speech after a scintillating win against #CSK is giving us all the feelsðŸ’™#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/pkh9gISRuI — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 14, 2021

Ricky Ponting’s questions to Prithvi Shaw

Turning to the batting side, Ricking Ponting asked Prithvi Shaw, “Have you played better in the IPL than that?”, to which Prithvi Shaw replied, “No”. He then asked him, “What were you thinking about when you were batting?" Prithvi Shaw replied, “Nothing”. Ricky Ponting later added that a game becomes pretty easy when a person goes into it with a clean mind thinking about nothing. He asked Prithvi Shaw to take the same mindset in the second game to perform well.

Easing tensions and positive momentum

The win against CSK was a moment of relief for the Prithvi Shaw IPL 2021 campaign amidst the slight tensions between Ricky Ponting and Prithvi Shaw rising when Prithvi Shaw refused to bat in the nets on the instructions of his coach. Ricky Ponting later in the video felicitated the players in the dressing room. He came up with Change Room’s Men of the Match and gave it to Avesh Khan, Chris Woakes and Prithvi Shaw.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule for upcoming matches

The Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule has the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in their next matches. The RR vs DC live will definitely be an action-packed show with all the star players coming into their form. In the RR vs DC live match, all eyes will be on Prithvi Shaw to see if he can maintain the momentum going into the second game. People would be eager to see if the Prithvi Shaw IPL 2021 season ends on a high note or not.

Image Source: Delhi Capitals Twitter