Ricky Ponting's Latest 2003 WC Final Tweet Reignites Indian Fans' Comic 'spring Bat' Memes

Cricket News

Ricky Ponting's 140* helped the Australian team capture its second consecutive World Cup. Ponting's innings led to a hoax originating in India about his bat.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ricky Ponting

Monday marks the 17-year anniversary of former Australia cricket captain Ricky Ponting's innings that knocked the Men in Blue into oblivion. Ponting made an unbeaten 140 in the final of the ICC World Cup in 2003 against India at Johannesburg. The Ricky Ponting 140 effort helped Australia win its second World Cup in a row.

ALSO READ | Did Ricky Ponting use spring bat in 2003 World Cup final?

Ricky Ponting shares photo of his World Cup final bat

Ricky Ponting 140 in the World Cup final is arguably one of his most-destructive innings in the white ball format. Ponting hit eight massive sixes in an innings which many Indians remember for Ricky Ponting's alleged "spring bat". Here is a picture of Ponting's bat from the historic 2003 Final.

ALSO READ | Ricky Ponting hits 140* in March 23, 2003 ICC World Cup final against India, watch video

Indians fans were given a trip down memory lane and had some interesting replies to Ponting's bat.

ALSO READ | Monkeygate was lowest point of my captaincy: former Oz skipper Ricky Ponting

Did Ricky Ponting use spring bat in 2003 World Cup final?

One of the biggest questions that seems to plague Indian cricket fans till date is that "Did Ricky Ponting use spring bat in 2003 World Cup final?". The hoax reportedly originated on the April Fool's Day of 2003 as Indian fans tried to digest the fresh defeat that they had suffered in the World Cup final. The idea was further fuelled by Ponting's effortless-looking shots in the final. After all, the Australian skipper had hit eight sixes in his innings.

Details about Ricky Ponting graphite bat

Almost two years after the World Cup victory, Ricky Ponting and a few other players ran into trouble over graphite reinforcements in their Kookaburra bats. The Ricky Ponting graphite bat had a thin strip of graphite reinforcement at the back which the ICC and the MCC deemed illegal. The Ricky Ponting graphite bat was soon withdrawn from international cricket and all players started using normal bats. There have been 30 Ricky Ponting centuries in the ODI format during his career from 1995 to 2012. His 140* against India remains one of his most popular ODI knocks to this day.

ALSO READ | Multiple-time world champion Ricky Ponting reveals the low points of his captaincy career

First Published:
