Ricky Ponting Left Fuming, Shocked After South Africa's Record 434 Chase On Mar 12, 2006

South Africa and Australia clashed in a five-match ODI series in 2006. The final fixture of the series is still etched in the memories of cricket enthusiasts as it proved to be an enthralling encounter. Australia while batting on March 12, 2006, first managed to post 434 runs on the board which was the highest ODI score by any team at that time. Relentless South Africa showed exemplary determination to clinch the closely fought battle in a heroic fashion.

South Africa 434 chase: The Johannesburg run-fest

Touted as the greatest match of all-time, the clash between the two cricketing giants proved to be a blockbuster one. Both the teams had claimed two wins in the series prior to the final clash, and hence the fixture was of utmost importance for both sides as they looked to seal the series with a comprehensive win. Ricky Ponting won the important toss and elected to bat first on the batting-friendly surface.

Openers Adam Gilchrist (55) and Simon Katich (79) helped the visitors in getting a positive start. Both the left-handers smashed impressive half-centuries, however, it was Ricky Ponting who stole the show with the bat. The Aussie captain took the South African bowlers to the cleaners and ended up scoring 164 runs from just 105 deliveries. Riding on Ponting's brilliant innings along with a late flurry from Michael Hussey, Australia powered their way to a record score of 434 runs.

Many fans as well as cricket pundits wrote South Africa off even before their chase began, considering the imposing target. Captain Graeme Smith batted brilliantly at the top of the order and scored a quick-fire 90 from just 55 balls to set the tone of the chase. It was Herschelle Gibbs who shifted the momentum in his team's favour with his power hitting. Herschelle Gibbs slammed 175 runs in the game and was instrumental in South Africa clinching the contest.

The crowd went berserk as the hosts chased down the total with 1 wicket and as many balls to spare. Ricky Ponting looked visibly frustrated with the result of the game as Australia ended up losing the contest and the series despite their stunning batting performance. Watch the highlights of the South Africa 434 chase here:

Video source: MJD Cricket Central

Ricky Ponting centuries in international cricket

The star batsman emerged to be one of the most prolific run-scorers of Australia. Having played 168 Test matches in his career, the player has 13378 runs to his name. The Ricky Ponting centuries tally in Test cricket stands at 41, whereas he also has 60 half-centuries to his name. The right-hander has amassed 13704 runs in 375 ODIs with 30 tons and 82 fifties. Post his retirement, the ex-Australian captain has taken up a number of coaching assignments. He will serve as the head coach for the Delhi Capitals team 2021 for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Delhi Capitals team 2021

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, and M Siddharth.

Image source: ICC Twitter