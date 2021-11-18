Ricky Ponting Names 5 Indian Youngsters Who Could Be Future Superstars In Cricket

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting named a few Indian young guns who he thinks could be superstars of Indian cricket in the future. The Delhi Capitals coach named Prithvi Shaw as one of those players and pointed out what he has personally observed in the player during their time together in the Indian Premier League.

"Prithvi Shaw is so good. Technically, in Australia last summer, he wasn't ready. He is an exceptional talent. At the start of the IPL in the first half in India this year, he was as good as I have ever seen anyone bat, both off the front and the back foot. The way he picks the bat up, he plays the short ball better than any Indian probably because he is prepared nice and early. He has got a high backlift and good wrist work" Ricky Ponting said speaking on the Grade Cricketer podcast.

Among his other picks were Chennai Super Kings opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajasthan Royal's Yashasvi Jaiswal, Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal and Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer.

Ricky Ponting recalls his conversation with Brendon McCullum on Venkatesh Iyer

Ricky Ponting also spoke about recent Indian debutant Venkatesh Iyer, who was a key player in KKR's resurgence in the 2nd half of the IPL and recalled having a conversation about him with Brendon McCullum.

"Venkatesh Iyer opened for Kolkata at the back half of the season - he's a real talent. He didn't play the first half and ended up bowling some overs as well. He's an all-rounder. I spoke to Brendon McCullum actually in the first part of the tournament. I saw him batting in the nets with us (Delhi Capitals) one day and I said to Brendon "Who is this kid? He's not playing?' He said 'No, can't get him in at the moment' and whatever else. And then the rejig after the break, they came back with almost a completely different theory of how they want to play and it was a bit more Brendon's way of going really hard at the top. So they got this kid at the top and he was very good," he concluded.

Image: BCCI/ iplt20.com