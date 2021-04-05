Last Updated:

Ricky Ponting Names Most Talented Player He Has Ever Seen And It Is NOT Rishabh Pant

Ricky Ponting, who will serve as the head coach for Delhi Capitals in the 14th season of IPL, recently named the most talented player that he has ever seen.

Written By
Aditya Desai
Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting's stint with the Delhi Capitals side has reaped benefits for the franchise as they have shown tremendous improvement in the previous two seasons of the Indian Premier League. Moreover, the team also made it to their maiden IPL final last year after showcasing a dominant brand of cricket in the league stages. The former Australia captain recently shared details about Prithvi Shaw's training methods and also rated him highly for his talent. 

READ | Is IPL 2021 cancelled? BCCI chief, state minister comment post Maharashtra lockdown news

Ricky Ponting labels Prithvi Shaw as the most talented player

India's young batting sensation Prithvi Shaw impressed several cricket pundits as well as fans with his fearless batting approach at the top of the order. The talented youngster has in his young career already played several impactful knocks for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, as well as for team India in international cricket. The right-hander had a promising start in the previous edition of the cash-rich league where he slammed two half-centuries in his first three appearances itself. 

READ | IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma takes 'TikTok' jibe at David Warner, Hyderabad captain responds

However, Prithvi Shaw had to deal with a form slump soon after, and he also failed to retain his place in the playing eleven in the latter stages of the competition. While speaking to cricket.com.au, Ricky Ponting revealed how Shaw had an unusual routing when it came to remaining. He mentioned how the batsman would not want to bat in the nets when he was out of form, whereas he would not want to stop batting when he was amongst runs. 

READ | Jasprit Bumrah completes bowling drill in style, hits top gear ahead of IPL 2021: WATCH

Prithvi Shaw will play a major role for the Rishabh Pant-led side in the impending edition of the T20 tournament as Delhi Capitals look to clinch their first-ever IPL championship. Ponting also pointed out that Shaw has worked hard in the recent months and he feels he might have made adjustments to his training routine. He also hailed the young cricketer as one of the most talented players he has seen during his playing days.

READ | IPL 2021: BCCI name new person responsible of stopping match-fixing during tournament

Prithvi Shaw IPL 2021 salary

The 21-year-old made his debut for Delhi Capitals in 2018 and has been an integral part of the franchise ever since. The Prithvi Shaw IPL 2021 salary is set at â‚¹1.20 crore. The player has amassed 826 runs so far in 38 matches. He also has six half-centuries to his name in the Indian Premier League. 

DC IPL 2021 schedule

The Rishabh Pant-led side will play their first game of the season on April 10, as they take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The team showcased exemplary determination last season to make it to their first-ever IPL final and will look to come up with a similar performance this year, as well as they look to lay hands on the coveted championship trophy. DC IPL 2021 schedule:

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shreyas Iyer (ruled out), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

Image source: BCCI

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND