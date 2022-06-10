Last Updated:

Ricky Ponting Names Player Who Can Be India's Finisher For T20 World Cup; 'Would Have Him'

DC coach Ricky Ponting has picked an Indian star who he believes could be a fantastic finisher at the T20 World Cup that is set to take place later this year.

Vidit Dhawan
Vidit Dhawan
Ricky Ponting

Image: PTI


Legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting has picked Dinesh Karthik as a player who he believes could be a fantastic finisher for Team India at the T20 World Cup that is set to take place later this year. The wicketkeeper-batsman is coming off a fantastic Indian Premier League 2022 season as he scored 330 runs at a staggering strike rate of over 183.

Ricky Ponting believes Karthik can be a good finisher for India

While speaking on the ICC Review, Ricky Ponting told Isa Guha, "I would have him (Dinesh Karthik), and I’d have him in at that five or six roles. The way that he finished games for RCB this year, he took his game to another level. When you look at the IPL, you want your better players to maybe be able to win two or three, maybe four games through the season. If you can get that out of them, it’s probably going to be a really good return."

Ponting believes that while there were several players in the Royal Challengers Bangalore side who had some good patches in the IPL 2022 season, Karthik was the one who had several good games rather than just a few. "But Dinesh probably had a bigger impact on a lot of the games than most of the other RCB players did this year," added Ponting. "Virat (Kohli) having the year he’s had, Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) started the tournament really well but DK was the one. And Faf (du Plessis) too I guess, who kept the RCB bandwagon rolling. I’d be surprised if he’s not in their (India) line-up somewhere."

Following an incredible IPL 2022 season, Karthik has been selected in the ongoing five-match India vs South Africa T20I series. Fans will hope that the 37-year-old can perform at his best in this current series, with the hope that the selectors will also show faith in him for the T20 World Cup.

 Ponting also spoke about the role for Rishabh Pant, the captain of the Delhi Capitals side, which he coached.  

 

Below is the squad that India have selected for the T20I series against South Africa. Some of the players who would be on the radar before the selectors finalise the squad for the WC:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C, wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

