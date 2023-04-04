'As Suryakumar found out': Ricky Ponting names Australia's 'trump cards' for World Cup in India

With the ICC World Cup 2023 set to take place later in the year, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has picked two players who could prove crucial in Australia's hunt for the 6th title. Ponting, who is currently the in-charge at the IPL outfit Delhi Capitals, has stressed the names of two of the prominent bowlers in Australia's squad. Ponting believes Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa would be formidable players for Australia in WC 2023.

Fresh off a victory against India in the recently culminated ODI series, Australia have showcased they are already peeking for the mega tournament and are prepared to face India in India. The team has already won the eminent cup 5 times in their remarkable history and would be one of the favorites in the upcoming edition. Ricky Ponting, who led the Australian side to glory twice, has named the bowling duo of Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa as the trump cards that could play a pivotal role during Aus' road to WC. Ponting heaped praise on both players.

World Cup 2023: Ponting Picks Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa as key for Australia

Ricky Ponting backs Mitchell Starc for his attributes and the way he has performed over the years for Australia.

"It's the overall package of Mitchell Starc. He's six-foot-five, bowls in the high 140-km per hour, he's a left-armer and he swings the new ball back in as Suryakumar found out," Ponting told host Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of The ICC Review.

When he's on song, he's as good as anyone in the world and has been for a long time.

"For lots of strange reasons, there has always been people willing to sit back and take potshots at Mitchell Starc for some of his performances. But if you have a cold hard look at the facts, particularly in white-ball cricket, his numbers are absolutely outstanding.

"He's shown in that series just how dangerous he can be with the new ball, regardless of the conditions."

"Starc has been great but Adam Zampa for four or five years now has been a real revelation.

About Adam Zampa, Ponting believes he should be a part of the squad even in Tests, and has touted him as the backbone of Australia's bowling attack.

"He's probably been Australia's key bowler in all white-ball cricket for a long time, along with Mitchell Starc," Ponting said.

"He's been the backbone of the Australian bowling attack which probably led to him being a little bit disappointed not to be picked on a Test tour to India.

"But he's an outstanding performer. For a leg-spinner to become a very, very consistent performer, it's very rare that teams get on top of him and get hold of him.

"He's going to be one of Australia's trump cards for sure."